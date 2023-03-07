Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Poonawala A Trained Chef, Police Tell Court

Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, is a trained chef, police told a Delhi court Tuesday. "Aaftab is a chef trained at the Taj Hotel and knows how to preserve flesh," the police said. Aaftab Poonawala allegedly murdered his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar on May 18, 2022 and is then said to have slashed her body into pieces, stored them in a refrigerator and disposed of them in various places around Delhi. Police further told the court that Aaftab ordered dry ice, agarbatti and other things after the alleged murder.

Police also told the Saket court that Aaftab Poonawala got into another relationship and even gifted a ring to his new girlfriend. Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad said the police have explained the entire sequence of events in the court.

Aaftab Poonawala changes counsel

Meanwhile, accused Aaftab Poonawala has changed his legal aid counsel. The 28-year-old accused is now represented by a lawyer named MS Khan. Additional sessions judge Manish Khurana Kakkar granted time to Poonawala's lawyer to file advance arguments in the case. The next hearing has been scheduled for March 20.

Aaftab Poonawala has been in custody since November 12, 2022.

Delhi Police files 6,629-page chargesheet

The Delhi Police filed 6,629-page chargesheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Aaftab Poonawala has been charged under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In course of the investigation, the Delhi Police conducted a narcotics analysis test as well as a polygraph. DNA evidence was also collected. A voice sample of the accused was also recorded by the police. More than 150 witnesses have been examined as part of the probe, ANI reported citing sources.

(With inputs from ANI)