Last Updated:

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Autopsy report Reveals Accused Aaftab Used Saw To Cut Bones

According to the sources, the post-mortem analysis of 23 bones of Shraddha revealed that the bones were cut by a sharp object probably a saw.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: ANI


In the latest development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Republic TV has learned some grisly details that emerged from the post-mortem analysis of the victim's bones. According to the sources, the post-mortem analysis of 23 bones of Shraddha which were recovered from the forest area of Mehrauli in Delhi, revealed that the bones were cut by a sharp object probably a saw.

Notably, this development comes after bones were recovered from the Mehrauli forest area, which were then sent for DNA sampling to ascertain that they belong to Shraddha Walkar. The DNA from the recovered bones matched the DNA of Shraddha's father, following which the bones were sent for autopsy to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.  

Sources revealed that this finding in the post-mortem analysis that a sharp object cut Sharddha's bones, will help the Delhi Police's investigation. The Delhi Police will soon file a chargesheet in the Sharddha Walkar case around the last week of January or the first week of February, the sources told Republic.

Notably, the gory details about Sharddha Walkar’s murder shook the entire nation when the Delhi Police on November 12 arrested Aaftab Poonawala, the live-in partner of the victim who is currently in judicial custody.  After allegedly strangling Shraddha on May 18, Aaftab chopped her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city including the Mehrauli forest area, over several days. 

First Published:
