Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: How Aaftab Poonawala Killed Girlfriend, Hid Body Parts

Shraddha Walkar's boyfriend Aaftab Amin Poonawala dated several women and even brought one of those women home while Walkar's body was lying in another room, a 6,629-page chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police said. The chargesheet further revealed that whenever that girl used to come home, he would take out Walkar's remains from the freezer and kept them on the upper shelf of the kitchen.

What the chargesheet reveals

The chargesheet says Aaftab Poonawala wanted to cut Shraddha Walkar's body into pieces, put them in a briefcase and dispose it. He purchased a red briefcase worth Rs 2,000 but had to drop the plan because the case was getting too heavy.

After committing the crime, Aaftab Poonawala disfigured some of Shraddha's bodyparts through the help of a blowtorch so that they could not be recognised. He said that he suffered injuries while chopping the wrist and for that, he also had to get five stitches.

Also, not all the body parts were dumped in jungles. As per the chargesheet, thigh and hair parts were disposed at Gurugram and the another thigh and the pelvis was disposed at a burial ground.

Before disposing of the body, the accused burnt the flesh using petrol and leftover bones were turned into powder using a marble grinder. He also stored Walkar's head, torso and forearms in a freezer.

Shraddha Walkar's murder

In the chargesheet, Aaftab Poonawalla explained how the gory murder took place. Poonawala told the police that he and Shraddha Walkar had been quarelling for a while and he was determined to get her out the way.

"I started quarreling with her and I was determined to get her out of my way for once to get rid of her habit of abusing forever, I caught and threw her on the floor. I then sat on her chest to kill her and strangled her tightly with both her hands till she died."

He added, "I hid her dead body in the bathroom and then I planned to dispose of the dead body by cutting it into small pieces and putting it in a big briefcase and then throwing it somewhere."