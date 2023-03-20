Shraddha Walkar's Father Says 'will Perform Last Rites After Accused Given Death Sentence'

"One year of my daughter’s murder will be completed in May, and I have not been able to perform her last rites," said Vijay Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar, who was brutally murdered, allegedly by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, last year. The comment comes after he attended a hearing in the Shraddha murder case in Saket Court.

He went on to mention that he will perform the last rites after the accused is awarded the death sentence by the court. According to the news agency ANI, Shraddha's father also highlighted that he is not in a position to perform the last rites of his daughter as her body parts will be handed over to the family only after the trial is concluded.

He said, “We will be in a position to perform the last rites only after the conclusion of the trial. It is a question of when it will be concluded and I would get the body parts of my daughter." Seema Kushwaha, the legal counsel of Walkar, has stated that seven years were exhausted in concluding the Nirbhaya case. "This case should not take years to be concluded like the Nirbhaya case," she added.

Aftab produced in Delhi court

The Delhi police on Monday concluded its argument in the Walkar murder case, on the charges against Aftab Poonawalla. He is accused of murdering his 27-year-old live-in partner in south Delhi’s Mehrauli. He was produced in the Saket court where Vijay Walkar was also present for the hearing.

The Delhi police submitted before the court that Shraddha used to take counselling from doctors from an online app. In the video of the online counselling, which was played in the court, she was heard saying “he will hunt me, find me, and will kill me.”

Delhi Police said, “there are Incriminating Circumstances, revealed through reliable and clinching evidence. The chain of events leads to an irresistible conclusion about the guilt of the accused for an offence under 302/201 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

In one another recording, the court also heard Shraddha saying that one Aftab grabbed her throat and she was blacked out, not able to breathe. According to sources, the matter has been kept for March 25 for a hearing.

(With ANI inputs)

