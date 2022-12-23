Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Aaftab Poonawala's Narco Test Ready, Voice Sample Allowed

Aaftab Amin Poonawala's narco test report is ready, a forensic team said Friday. Poonawala, 28, is suspected of the murder of his live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar. The investigating officer has been instructed to collect the report, according to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, reports ANI.

Poonawala’s narco analysis test was conducted on December 1 at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi’s Rohini.

Poonawala underwent a general examination to check his heartbeat, blood pressure, pulse rate and temperature prior to the narco test. Subsequently, he was given anesthesia and the narco test analysis test was performed on December 1. After the test, a four-member FSL team interviewed Poonawala.

Additionally, Republic Media Network has learned that the Saket court hearing the Shraddha Walkar murder case has allowed the Delhi Police to take Aaftab Poonawala's voice sample. Poonawala's voice sample will be taken on Monday at the CBI headquarters. Tihar jail officials have been directed to take Aaftab Poonawala to CBI headquarters at 10 am on Monday.

Walkar's father demands further investigation

Meanwhile, Vikas Walkar, father of Sharaddha Walkar, arrived at the Delhi Police headquarters on Friday with BJP politician Kirit Somaiya and demanded further investigation into the case.

"I seek justice for Shraddha and urged them to fast track this case. They have assured me saying that they are trying their best," said Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar after meeting the Delhi Police Commissioner, ANI reported.