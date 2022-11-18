'No Energy After The Beating': Shraddha's EXPLOSIVE Chats Reveal She Wanted Aaftab Out

Republic TV has accessed sensational exclusive details in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. In the explosive WhatsApp chat, Shraddha and her ex-manager from November 2020 are talking about the "beating" the previous day that caused her blood pressure to fall and not have the energy to even get up. She speaks about going speaking to 'his parents' and needing to make sure he moves out.

On November 24, 2020, Shraddha texted her ex-manager about a day off from office due to "all the beating yesterday." She also stated that Aaftab is moving out.

"So yesterday everything got sorted after going to his parent's house," Shraddha said, adding, "He's moving out today."

"And I wont be able to make it today because from all the beating yesterday I guess my bp us low and my body hurt. Energy nahi bachi hai bed se uthne ki (I have no energy to get up from the bed)," Shraddha texted.

She again texted, "I need to make sure he moves out today." Walkar also apologised to the then-manager for the the trouble she has caused and the "way it impacted work."

Here's the chat:

Was Shraddha assaulted by Aaftab for years?

Republic also accessed an image of the Shraddha that dates back to December 2020 where bruises are seen on her face. The picture has raised speculation about whether Aaftab used to assault Shraddha for years.

The image shows bruise marks on her cheek and nose, indicating that she was possibly beaten. Republic has also learned that Walkar was hospitalised for three days in December 2020 for a back injury. The police suspect that she was assaulted by Aaftab, sources said.

28-year-old Poonawala strangled Walkar, 27, on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for 20 days at his residence in South Delhi before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.