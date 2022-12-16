Shraddha's Family Meets Commissioner In Mumbai; Seeks Probe Into Lapses In Murder Case

In the latest update on the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Shraddha's family met the commissioner in Mumbai and sought an immediate probe into the lapses in the gruesome murder case. Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar has accused Mumbai's Vasai Police of ignoring Shraddha's complaint and requested a probe in the police proceedings in the matter.

Speaking to media persons, Vikas Walkar said, "My daughter registered a complaint in November 2020. I wanted to get some information regarding her complaint. That information would be useful for us for a 'dying declaration' later in the case."

He further asserted that commissioner Madhukar Pandey has assured investigation into the matter. "As the dismembered bones have now matched with my DNA samples, this would be strong evidence to investigate further in the matter," he added.

Aaftab Poonawalla seeks bail

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the prime accused in the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, on Friday moved an application in Delhi’s Saket Court seeking bail in connection with the case. His bail plea will be heard on Saturday, according to sources.

On Thursday, December 15, Republic TV learned that the deceased Shraddha Walkar's dismembered bones that were retrieved from New Delhi's Mehrauli forest matched with her father Vikas Walkar and brother's samples. The development is similar to the confession of accused Aaftab Poonawalla that he made during his Narco and Polygraph test. The Delhi police in its briefing confirmed that the Polygraph test and DNA reports from CFSL were obtained but

Shraddha was brutally killed on May 18, 2022, after her live-in partner Aaftab strangled her, dismembered her body into 35 parts, and dumped it across multiple areas in New Delhi. During the polygraph test, the accused admitted the murder was pre-planned by him and expressed no regrets.