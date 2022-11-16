Shraddha's Friend Makes Huge Revelation; 'Aaftab Used To Light Out Cigarette Butts On Her'

Shocking details have emerged in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the national capital. Her friend revealed that Aaftab used to torture and threaten her.

In conversation with Republic, Shraddha's friend said that her behaviour changed after Aaftab came into her life. "She was a better person (before) and suddenly became a meek human being, completely averse to her nature."

'Aaftab used to threaten her, light out cigarette butts on her body'

The friend, whose identity has been kept anonymous, said that Aaftab used to threaten Shraddha with committing suicide and holding her family responsible for the same.

"We did alert her that this is not how you should be and this guy is having some kind of effect on you and cut him off. She tried to cut him off but he threatened her with suicide by saying 'I will kill myself and hold your whole family responsible'," the friend said.

He also alleged that "Aaftab would light out cigarette butts on her body...She showed (burn) marks to one of her friends."

Moreover, he alleged that Shraddha had multiple burn marks on her back. "Aaftab used to smoke. He used to light it out on Shraddha. It was quite inhumane...We had even planned to take him to the cops but unfortunately, Shraddha told us not to do so because she was afraid about her family."

Another friend of Shraddha said, "She texted some of my friend's that she was not well. After 2018, I was not in contact with her. But in 2018, she was bold and courageous. I can't believe that this has happened to her."

Delhi police seek Narco test of Aaftab Poonawala

Aaftab Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Shraddha in May and chopped her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Delhi before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. Police have arrested him.

Delhi Police have sought a narco test of Aaftab and are yet to get permission from the court. "We have applied for the narco test of Poonawala. We have not received permission from the court yet," the official said.