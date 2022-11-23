Shraddha's Friend Says Aaftab's Parents Equally Responsible; Demands Action Against Police

Shraddha Walkar's murder case has taken another shocking turn with the emergence of a complaint letter that she addressed to the police complaining about the accused and her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala's violent behaviour. In the complaint letter to Tulinj police station written in 2020, Shraddha wrote that she was beaten by Aaftab who also threatened to chop her into pieces.

#LIVE: Shraddha's friend Rajat speaks to Republic on her 2020 complaint against Aaftab which she withdrew 27 days later with the police seemingly not doing anything about it; Tune in here - https://t.co/eE1AMI47RR pic.twitter.com/sxQWQRdw7G — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2022

'Aaftab's parents are equally responsible': Shraddha's friend

Following the explosive revelation, Republic TV reached out to Shraddha's friend Rajat who said that Aaftab was "too clever and too cunning" to isolate her from her family and friends. "The only people who were knowing that Aaftab is being violent to them were Aaftab's parents and it's so sad that his parents are not even traceable. They are unreachable," Rajat told Republic.

Shraddha, in her complaint letter, told the police that the accused's parents knew about their live-in relationship and would visit them a couple of weekends but they were also aware that Aaftab would often beat Shraddha.

"They are equally responsible for whatever has happened," Rajat said adding that the police should have taken action after receiving the complaint letter. "The police when knowing that there was a threat to (Shraddha's) life, attempt to murder was certainly a charge that could have been there. And why were those charges not put on Aaftab and on what grounds was Aaftab not questioned and... who were the officers...who shut this case?" he questioned. "This is truly disappointing from the Police's side and there is no sorry for this. I think everybody is a failure and should be shameful about this," Rajat added.

Why did Shraddha withdraw her complaint letter?

When asked about Shraddha's withdrawal of the complaint letter and the chances of Aaftab's parents intervening, Rajat said, "Absolutely they have".

"The sad part is Aaftab's parents from the very start of their relationship knew Aaftab was what kind of a person. He's a drug addict, he is somebody who threatens his partner, somebody who also beats her up. I wasn't there at that time but the friends who were there they say that she literally had blood marks below the cheekbone, near the neck, and also her waist, she had blood clots", Shradda's friend revealed.

"And she went to the police station with these severe marks. How can the Police justify this by saying that 'she came and said everything will be alright?" He also said that Aaftab should have been punished in the year 2020 when the police first received the letter.

Talking further about the role of the accused's parents, Rajat said that Shraddha was definitely pressurised to withdraw her complaint letter. "The only people that were close to her were Aaftab's parents. They are equally responsible for the murder that has happened," he said.

When asked if there should be an investigation into the inaction of the Maharashtra police, as promised by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajat said an investigation should definitely be carried out as the police "generally are not bothered to know what's happening in your life".