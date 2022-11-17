Shraddha's Killer Aaftab To Be Produced In Court Today, Police To File Remand Application

In the latest update in the Shraddha murder case, the Delhi Police is likely to produce the accused --Aaftab Poonawala (28), who strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and dismembered her body into 35 pieces, in Delhi's Saket court on Thrursday, November 17. Notably, the police will file an application from the court seeking the remand of the accused.

According to ANI, the Delhi police will present Shraddha's killer Aaftab in the Saket court in the national capital on Thursday. "Police will file an application from the court to seek his remand," Delhi police said on Wednesday, as per the report.

Shraddha murder case | Delhi Police will present accused Aftab in Delhi's Saket court tomorrow. Police will file an application from the court to seek his remand: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Notably, police arrested Aaftab for the murder of Shraddha in May this year, for allegedly strangling Shraddha on May 18 and chopping her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Delhi court allows Narco test on Aaftab

Meanwhile, Delhi Court has allowed a narco test on Aaftab. He was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started investigating a missing complaint filed by the woman's father.

Sources in Delhi police said that there are multiple discrepancies in Aaftab's statement and there is a possibility that can conduct the mental and psycho-assessment test. "The test will let us know if Aaftab is telling the truth. It will also help us to understand his mental state and the nature of the brutal crime he has committed. We also want to know what his relationship with Shraddha was," a senior police officer said.

Cops said that if Aaftab turns out to be mentally unfit or unstable, required measures will accordingly be taken. The test is expected in the coming days once the initial investigation is done.