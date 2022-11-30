Last Updated:

'Shraddha's Murder Was Pre-planned, Don't Regret It': Aaftab's Spine-chilling Admission

In a massive revelation in the Shraddha murder case, killer Aaftab Amin Poonawalla admitted that the murder was pre-planned and he doesn't regret killing her

Astha Singh

In a massive revelation in the Shraddha murder case, killer Aaftab Amin Poonawalla admitted that the murder was pre-planned and he doesn't regret committing the crime. Aaftab is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, dismembering her body parts into 35 parts, and dumping it across multiple areas in New Delhi.

Republic TV accessed the exclusive questions that were asked to the accused by the experts during the interrogation. When asked whether the murder was planned and he brought Shraddha to Delhi with the intention of murdering her, he replied with a 'Yes'. He also admitted that the murder took place on May 18 and he dumped parts of her body in the forest. When asked if he regrets killing Shraddha, Aaftab answered 'No'. 

Exclusive information of expert's questions and Aftab's answers

  • Expert - Did you kill Shraddha?
  • Aaftab- Yes
  • Expert - Was the murder on May 18?
  • Aaftab - Yes
  • Expert - Did you throw the body parts in the forest?
  • Aaftab - Yes
  • Expert - Did you plan to kill Shraddha?
  • Aaftab - Yes
  • Expert - Do you regret killing Shraddha?
  • Aaftab - No
  • Expert - Did you bring Shraddha to Delhi with the intention of killing her?
  • Aftab - Yes
  • Expert - Did your family know that you killed Shraddha?
  • Aftab - No

'Aaftab had multiple affairs post-Shraddha's death': Delhi Police 

As per the Delhi Police sources Aaftab Poonawalla was in touch with at least 15 girls after Shraddha's death. He got in touch with all of them through a dating app. One of the most recent friends who is also a psychologist also visited Aaftab's house in Chhatarpur where she was given the finger ring of Shraddha, the sources added. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has denied the possibility of a communal or love jihad angle.

After hearing about the horrific murder, Aaftab's friend said that she had no clue that human body parts were kept inside Aaftab's Chhatarpur residence. As per a statement given to the police, this friend informed that she had come to Aftab's flat twice in the month of October, but she had no inkling of Shraddha's murder or about the presence of human body parts in the house. Aaftab's behaviour seemed normal as he never looked scared, she said. She also informed that he often used to tell her about his Mumbai home," reported ANI.

