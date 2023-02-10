'Shree Ann' Is An Effort To Address Global Nutritional Security: PM Modi At UPGIS 2023

Inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow on Friday, February 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that today the government's focus is on providing more resources to small farmers and reducing their input costs. PM Modi said that the Centre was continuously promoting organic farming and for this, a new campaign had been initiated with millets in focus.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Summit (UPGIS) 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We are focusing on providing more resources to small-scale farmers. Hence, we have come up with a new campaign regarding millets. We now call India's millets 'Shree Ann'. We have named it 'Shree Anna' to make it known as coarse grain in the world market."

He further asserted that it is the Centre's effort that India's 'Shree Ann' should address global nutritional security. The Prime Minister said, "Shree Anna' is a superfood. On one hand, we are encouraging farmers to sow coarse grains such as millet, we are also preparing a global market for it."

PM Modi said that the people associated with the food processing sector can find possibilities for investment in ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook millet products.

Centre to establish 10,000 Bio-Input Resource Centres for farmers

Further speaking about food processing, Prime Minister Modi said, "We brought the Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and you should make the most of it. Today, the government endeavours to make a modern system for the farmers, right from the input to post-harvest management."

The Prime Minister further mentioned that in the Budget 2023-24, the central government has announced to establish 10,000 Bio Input Resource Centres for the farmers. He said, "The establishment of Bio-Input Resource Centres will encourage natural farming and it has possibilities of investments for the private entrepreneurs."