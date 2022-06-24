Shri Ramayana Yatra: Bharat Gaurav Train Arrives In Nepal With 500 Indian Tourists Onboard

After being flagged off from the national capital on Tuesday, the inaugural Bharat Gaurav Train, which is the first tourist train connecting India and Nepal, arrived in Nepal's Janakpur on Thursday, with around 500 tourists from India onboard. Notably, the train connects destinations associated with Ramayana Circuit in both countries.

Earlier, the 14-coach train was flagged off from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station on Tuesday by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy, along with Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The train and the passengers on board were welcomed in Nepal by Chief Minister of Madhesh Pradesh, Lalbabu Raut, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Forest of Madhesh Pradesh Shatrughan Mahato, Mayor of Janakpurdham Manoj Kumar Shah, General Manager of Nepal Railways Niranjan Jha, Counsellor of Embassy of India in Kathmandu Prasanna Srivastava. The passengers will first visit the Janaki temple for darshan where they will witness a cultural programme on the temple premises. They will also partake in Ganga Aarti, according to a press release from the Indian Embassy.

The tourists will visit Janakpurdham before proceeding to Sitmarhi by road for the onward journey on the Ramayana Circuit route via the train.

'Bharat Gaurav train will help to boost tourism in India and Nepal': Indian Embassy

It is pertinent to note that the Indian government has launched this initiative to join all the major places related to Lord Rama and Sita and thereby develop the Ramayana Circuit.

The IRCTC's 18-day Shri Ramayana Yatra special tourist train will carry pilgrims to sacred places associated with the life of Lord Ram. As far as the objective of the train is concerned, it will be operating on the Ramayana Circuit and will also cover the religious destination of Janakpur (Nepal) for the first time in addition to other popular destinations including Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhui, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Panchvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram, and Bhadrachalam.

The train is expected to boost tourism in India and Nepal further, the Indian Embassy said in its press release.

Image: Twitter/@KishanReddyBJP