Shrikant Tyagi Dragged To Noida Police Station, Presented & Shamed After Assault Video

After the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi and associates, the Noida Police held a press briefing on Tuesday. While the Commissioner of Police of Gautam Budh Nagar, Alok Singh, was speaking, Tyagi and others were dragged in by the cops and presented before the media. Singh apprised the reporters of the number of teams formed to track and arrest Tyagi after an FIR was filed against him on the written complaint of the woman victim of assault & abuse.

A video had gone viral of a brawl between Tyagi and the women victim. The brawl emerged after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and was seen assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words towards her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

'Stickers of a political leader on car'

During the briefing after Tyagi's arrest, CP Singh further apprised as to how Tyagi had plans of escaping via the Airport but understanding that the video had gone viral, he changed his plans. Thereafter, he kept changing his location- from Meerut, Muzzaffarnagar, Rishikesh, Haridwar.

"In all his vehicles a specific number was seen- 001. For which, he has paid in lakhs. There was found a sticker of one political leader. The accused alleges that Swami Prasad Maurya was the political leader who gave him the sticker," CP Singh said to the media. As per the police chief, Tyagi had even deployed a radio silencer to prevent his location from being tracked.

'No tolerance towards ill-treatment of women, children'

CP Singh further said, "It was a challenging assignment but my professionally-competent team faced them all, and reached the main accused and arrested him. I want to reassure that there is zero tolerance for the ill-treatment of women and children...The manner in which in the past 2.5 years, we have worked for Crime against Women, we will continue in the future as well.

Meanwhile, a reward of Rs1 lakh has been announced by the Director General of Police and Rs 2 lakh by ACP Home for the police team that nabbed Tyagi and his associates.