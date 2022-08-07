Shrikant Tyagi On Run: Noida CP Assures Action; 'Will Provide Security To Victim's Family'

After politician Shrikant Tyagi allegedly assaulted a woman after a heated argument with her, a police force has been deployed at the Grand Omaxe Society. The CP and DCP and other senior officials are currently on the spot. 6 people were detained by the Noida police when they came to visit his family when a heated argument broke out with other society members. ACP Law and Order Gautam Buddha Nagar Love Kumar, and CP Alok Singh were also on the spot.

Speaking to Republic, Noida DCP Rajesh said, "6 people have been detained. After speaking to residents we are being told that 9 were here. We have seized 2 vehicles. We will deploy more force in society. We have detained them. It is a preliminary scenario, we cannot say how they are related to Srikant Tyagi. We have formed 4 teams, we have some information about his whereabouts, and we will nab him soon."

Meanwhile, one of the accused, who was being taken in the police van told Republic, "We are from the 'Tyagi samaj' and we came right into the apartment to meet the children as we heard that they don't have food to eat. Please check the CCTV footage. We entered by giving the entries. We have not done anything. A wrong allegation is being made."

'Will provide security to victim's family': Noida CP

As the uproar of the society members kept increasing over their anger over absconding accused Srikant Tyagi, Noida CP Alok Singh addressed the media, and assured, "We are ready to listen to your grievances. We will provide security to the victim's family. Our 8 teams are constantly working. We are putting a PCR van around here and police deployment will be enhanced. Barricades will be put as well."

'Similar incident happened 2 years ago': Locals

Agitated locals in the society also shared their grievances with Republic, and one of them said, "The need for police deployment shows that no action is taken. Had there been police deployment here, such a situation would not have arisen." Another local informed, "2 years back, Shrikant Tyagi did the same thing, but no action was taken that time by the police."

Noida Assault Case

Earlier on Friday, the accused identified as Srikant Tyagi was booked by the Noida Police for allegedly assaulting a woman after a heated argument with her. Videos of the episode went viral on social media where Tyagi can be seen repeatedly stressing that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, the claims which were later denied by the party.

This happened after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words toward her husband and made derogatory remarks about her. Following the same, the police took note of the matter and started an investigation into it. A manhunt has also been launched to nab the accused.