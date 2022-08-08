'Shrikant Tyagi Will Be Arrested, Such Incidents Won't Be Tolerated': UP ADG's Assurance

With Shrikant Tyagi still absconding, Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law & Order Prashant Kumar addressed a briefing on the Noida assault case and assured that strict cognizance had been taken by the administration. In a video message, ADG Kumar stated that immediate arrests had been ordered in the case, and every person entering the Omaxe Society in Noida was being screened and scanned.

"Strict cognizance has been taken by the administration and UP DGP on the unfortunate incident that occurred in Sector 93 in which Shrikant Tyagi misbehaved with a woman. Immediate arrests have been ordered and so far, the inspector in charge has been suspended. The duty of a sub-inspector and 4 constables was imposed in the society. He has also been suspended for not doing his job properly," said the UP ADG (LO).

"Everyone going into the society is being screened. With the help of the RWA, we are screening every person entering society. Special teams have been constituted to arrest the accused and we are using human and technical intelligence. Noida Police has also released numbers and announced a bounty. UP government and police reiterate that such incidents will not be tolerated," he added.

Shrikant Tyagi in Uttarakhand, expected to surrender: Sources

Meanwhile, Shrikant Tyagi, who is absconding in the Noida assault case, has been traced to Uttarakhand as per inputs. Sources have claimed that on Sunday, the police traced his location to Rishikesh, and the accused was also caught on CCTV in Haridwar. He is said to have switched his mobile on and off 11 times in a single day, thereby compromising his location. He is suspected to be changing his locations frequently to evade arrest.

Twelve teams have been formed to arrest Shrikant Tyagi after his video assaulting and abusing a co-resident in Noida's Omex society went viral. More than 40 policemen in the 12 teams are engaged in questioning the suspects and scanning the CCTVs. Sources have revealed that three teams of the UP Police have reached Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand to chase Shrikant Tyagi. He is expected to surrender soon, sources claim.

Earlier today, illegal construction at the residence of Shrikant Tyagi, at Grand Omex in Noida's Sector 93, was demolished by the Noida administration. Stringent action was witnessed when two JCB bulldozers razed the construction against the backdrop of vociferous celebrations by local residents.