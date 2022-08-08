Shrikant Tyagi's Aides Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody; Mobiles Sent For Forensic Test

Six supporters of Shrikant Tyagi, who entered the Grand Omaxe society on Sunday and reportedly asked about the address of the woman who Tyagi manhandled, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Surajpur Court.

The supporters of Shrikant Tyagi had allegedly entered the Grand Omaxe society to harass the woman who had confronted him. After an argument broke out between them and the society members, the Noida Police detained six goons. They were later arrested.

The mobile phones of all six accused persons have been sent for forensic examination. The police told the court that the accused had created a pro-Tyagi WhatsApp group by the name of Tyagi group and in that group, these accused were asking as many people as possible to reach out to help the family of Shrikant Tyagi.

Shrikant Tyagi files surrender application in court

On August 8, Tyagi filed a surrender application before the Surajpur court. The court said that it will hear the matter on August 10. Twelve teams have been formed to nab the politician.

Tyagi, who is currently on the run, was booked under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman) over a dispute with a co-resident of the housing society. Later, charges under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were added against him, according to officials.

Videos of Friday's incident surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Tyagi hurling cusses and assaulting the woman. He also hurled vicious words at her husband and made demeaning remarks about her.

On Monday, the Noida Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the arrest of politician Shrikant Tyagi. "A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced by the Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police on the arrest of accused Shrikant Tyagi, named in an FIR lodged at police station Phase-2 of Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar," the police said in a statement.

The woman has also been provided security. "Two personal security officers (PSOs) have also been provided to the woman complainant in the case," UP Police said.

