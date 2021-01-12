Shripad Naik's Condition Stable: Goa CM Apprises Of Union Minister's Health After Accident

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shared an update about the health condition of Union Minister Shripad Naik, who had met with a road accident in Karnataka on Monday. While talking to media, Sawant informed that Naik is out of danger and his condition is stable.

"Two minor surgeries would be performed on him tonight. As of now, there is no requirement to shift him to Delhi for treatment," he added.

All the health parameters of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik are stable and he is undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 11, 2021

Union AYUSH Minister (MoS) Shripad Naik and his wife Vijaya met with a road accident near Karnataka's Ankola district while travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka on Monday. While the minister survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, his wife succumbed to her injuries. Naik's personal secretary Deepak Ramdada Gome has also succumbed to the accident. Naik was shifted later to Goa for further treatment.

Karnataka: Union Minister Shripad Naik & his wife injured after his car met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada dist. They were enroute Gokarna from Yellapur when the incident took place. They've been admitted to a hospital. A Police case registered. pic.twitter.com/ABMdx9ewoC — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

Prayers pour in for Union Minister, PM Modi dials Sawant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken to CM Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the Union minister's treatment. Defence Minister Rajnath also spoke to the Goa chief minister after learning about the accident.

"The State Government is properly managing the treatment of Sripadji. Pray to God that Shripadji recovers soon," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Vijaya Naik in the fateful accident. BJP State chief Sadanand Tanavade also wished speedy recovery of the union minister.

I am shocked & deeply pained by the demise of Smt. Vijaya Naik, wife of Union Minister Shri Shripad Bhau Naik, in a terrible car accident. May the almighty give strength to the family to bear this huge loss. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) January 11, 2021

Paying his condolences, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote, "Shocked and pained to learn about the tragic death of Vijaya Naik in an accident. Wishing for the earliest recovery of Shripad Naik. Hope he is out of danger soon. Also, pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to give Shripad and family the strength to overcome this loss,"

Anguished to hear about the demise of Vijaya Naik ji in a road accident. Praying for the quick recovery of @shripadynaik ji, may God give him & his family the strength to overcome the loss. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2021

Naik is the Union Minister for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) and Minister of State for Defence.

