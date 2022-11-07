Last Updated:

Shruti Haasan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Father Kamal Haasan; Shares Special Photo

As veteran actor Kamal Haasan rang into his 68th birthday, his daughter Shruti Haasan treated his fans with some unseen childhood pictures.

Shruti Haasan

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan rang into his 68th birthday and also having a celebration for the success of his latest action drama Vikram. As the actor turned a year older, his fans showered him with love and warm wishes. However, what caught everyone's attention is a special birthday wish for Haasan by his actor-daughter Shruti Haasan.

Shruti Haasan treated her father's fans with some unseen pictures on his birthday. Taking to her IG stories, the Luck actor shared a monochrome childhood picture of her father. Sharing the photo, Shruti wished her dad a happy birthday and called him "bapuji." She wrote, "Happy birthday bapuji @ikamalhaasan," and added a cake and an evil eye emoji.

The Gabbar Is Back star shared another black-and-white picture in which she hugged her father. Along with the photo, she wrote, "To many more years of health happiness and rock n roll!!!"

Haasan's younger daughter Akshara also shared a sweet photo with him on his special day. In the photo, the father-daughter dup shared smiles as they posed for a picture. Akshara wore a yellow and green saree, while the Chachi 420 star sported a white ethnic look. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest bapuji." Reacting to the photo, Rahul Dev penned, "Wishing him a very happy, healthy & robust birthday."

Mohanlal sends his best wishes to Kamal Haasan

On Kamal Haasan's special day, Malayalam star Mohanlal sent him his best. In his wish, the Drishyam actor mentioned how Haasan inspires and amazes his fans with his work. He penned, "Wishing the legendary actor, my dear Kamal Hassan sir, a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and amaze us for many more years to come!"

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers of his latest film Vikram are set to mark the celebration of the movie's 100-day run in theatres. The film became the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time ever and also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

