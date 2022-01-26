Shun Guns, Live A Normal Life Like Other Kashmiris: Lt Gen DP Pandey To Terrorists

Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC, Chinar Corps, on Wednesday, in a message to militants, urged them to shun guns and live a normal and happy life like other people in Jammu and Kashmir are living. On India's 73rd Republic Day, Lt Gen DP Pandey after hoisting the Tricolour in South Kashmir's Shopian said that no citizen of Kashmir would allow militants to live among them, and it's a good offer for terrorists to shun guns and to start a new beginning of their lives.

Lt Gen Pandey said that anybody who is holding guns without authorisation will be killed and hence all militants should shun guns and take all the benefits like other Kashmiri citizens. He further urged them to be a part of society and be proud of the nation that they are part of.

Lt Gen Pandey urges youth to be wary of misleading people

Addressing the youth of the country, Lt Gen Pandey said that the youth should be wary of people who are misleading them for selfish benefits. He added that once youth will realise about those white-collar people who are hellbent on destroying society by misleading younger generations for their personal benefits, they will be smart enough to live a peaceful and happy life.

Lt Gen Pandey, while answering a question regarding militants being ready on snow launching pads, said that there are terrorists whose attempts are to continue to infiltrate into Indi, but "our forces are alert and ready to deal with it professionally" and will foil their plans of infiltration.