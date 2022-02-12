Shyamala Edu Society Commemorates Memorial Anniversary Of US VP Kamala Harris’ Mother

Shyamala Educational Society has taken up a slew of initiatives to commemorate the memorial anniversary of Dr. Shayamala Goplan on February 11. Dr. Shyamala, who is the mother of US Vice President Kamala Harris, has become an influential figure in American academia by creating a lasting impact on women around the globe.

Tributes and memorial lectures were organised across the country, including a ceremony at Sri Nilayam, registered office, where founder N.Suresh Reddy and his team participated.

Educational Society pays respects to Shayamala Goplan

"The story of Great Dr. Shyamala Gopalan's life is one that many women can learn from, and the inspiration she provides has been a driving force for creating this society in her name", said chairman Suresh Reddy.

As a part of the commemoration of Dr, Gopalan, Charitable activities were also conducted in her memory, under which ration kits were given to poor and vulnerable families in Hyderabad. Free medical camps & blood donation camps were organised at health care institutions associated with society.

The society which launched an afforestation mission two months before her birth anniversary, continued it by facilitating the drive of planting 5000 saplings in various parts of the state.

Vedic rituals were performed across the country in many pilgrimage sites including Kashi, Prayaga, Bhadrachalam, Vemulavada. Atmashanti Homam was performed in Rameswaram, Tamilnadu; along with Setu Snana (holy bath on the shores of the Indian Ocean) marking the importance of Dr. Gopalan’s birth place, Tamil Nadu.

Cultural programmes were held at many schools in different locations and thousands of children actively participated in various competitions held on the occasion. The students from Yellandu, Bhadrachalam, Siddipet, Siricilla, Warangal, Paloncha, and Hyderabad participated in the event.

(Image: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society)