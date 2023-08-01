SIA Apprehends Narco-terror Smuggler's Associate In Poonch, Conducts Raids In 11 Locations

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has apprehended a close associate of Narco-Terror smuggler Rafi Lal in Poonch. Mohd Farooq was arrested after three days of raids and searches conducted by the agency in the border district of Poonch.

Sources within the SIA informed Republic that the investigation into a Narco-Terror module operated from Pakistan led to the apprehension of Rafi Lala's associate. The series of raids and searches lasting three days revealed the links of Farooq not only to Lala but also to cross-border smugglers.

Furthermore, sources added that the SIA will be taking Mohd Farooq to Jammu for further interrogation and examination of his involvement in the narco-terror trade being operated from Pakistan. Only after facing questioning alongside Rafi Lala in Poonch was Farooq placed under arrest.

On March 3, Poonch police discovered 7 KGs of Heroin, 2.5 crores of cash, a Pistol with 01 Magazine, 10 rounds, along with seven rounds of SLR from the residence of smuggler Rafi Lala. Subsequent investigations unveiled his connections with Pakistan-based narco-terror smugglers and Punjab-based smugglers.

SIA raids are underway at multiple locations in Kashmir

The raids are being conducted at 11 locations in districts Bandipora, Srinagar, Shopian, Anantnag, Awantipora and Pulwama.

The raids are in investigation of a terror recruitment case (FIR No. 06/2023 registered recently in Police Station CIK (Jaishe-e-Mohammad- JeM Module being handled from across border) being investigated by CID CIK.

The sleuths carried searches simultaneously at these locations to maintain surprise. More locations are being searched.