SIA Attaches 124 Properties Belonging To Banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) In J&K

Widening the crackdown against the anti-national activities and the terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), an executive wing of J&K Police attached 124 properties at 86 locations situated across the Union Territory. These properties, which include buildings and various plots worth crores reportedly belong to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir outfit. An official confirmed that a massive operation was conducted on Wednesday across the UT and action to attach property was executed.

As per sources from SIA, it was established during the course of investigation in the cases related to terror-funding and other cases of anti-national activities that these properties were either proceeds of terrorism or were used in activities aimed at strengthening terrorism in the valley.

Jamaat-e-Islami was banned in 2019

An official from the executive wing of the J&K Police said, "Invoking provisions of Section 8 and Section 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the team of SIA have set into motion legal process for forfeiture of these tainted properties."

"During investigation it was found that these properties were used for the activities of terrorism and secessionism. As many as 77 numbers of these properties belong to proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami, have been notified under Section 08 of UAPA in a case registered in the year 2019 at Batamaloo Police Station. The case is being investigated by the SIA," stated the official.

Pertinently the SIA has been cracking down on terror funding machinery in a bid to decimate the terrorist financing ecosystem operating in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of terrorists based in Pakistan. Exhibiting strong resolve against terrorism, the action has been taken following due process of law as per requirements of international charters and conventions against terrorism, says the official.

He added that as many as 188 properties belonging to JeI have been identified across J&K and further course of action is being undertaken against them. The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, a radical outfit, was banned by the Union Home Ministry on February 28, 2019 for its involvement in various anti-national activities.

