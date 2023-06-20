SIA Conducts Raids At 6 Locations Across Kashmir In Social Media ‘misuse’ Case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations across Kashmir valley. According to officials, the raids across four districts of Kashmir were conducted in connection with a case involving misuse of social media for carrying out unlawful and secessionist activities. The joint raids were carried out by SIA sleuths, Jammu & Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The houses of two Nowshera residents, Bilal Ahmed Gogri and Nasir Ahmed Gogri, were raided in the searches carried out in Srinagar, while several other properties in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Pulwama districts and north Kashmir’s Kupwara, were searched.

"The searches are part of an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 05/2023 of Police Station SIA/ CIK pertaining to misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities," said one of the SIA officals.

Republic TV has learnt that the searches were carried out to uncover individuals and groups involved in propagating secessionist, and anti-India sentiments through various social media platforms. The identified entities are allegedly suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their nefarious agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of terrorism. Additionally, these entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties.

During the searches, incriminating material like mobile phones, SIM cards and other articles having “bearing on the investigation” were recovered and seized.

The SIA was formed in 2021 for fast-track investigations in terrorism cases and to coordinate with other state and central probing agencies. Since its inception, the agency has filed multiple cases into terror networks, their alleged supporters and overground workers, funding, and misuse of social media and cases of misuse of SIM cards for terror crime.

