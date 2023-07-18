SIA Conducts Raids At Multiple Locations In J&K In Bank Guard Murder Case

The Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday (July 18) conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of the killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said. SIA sleuths, accompanied by J&K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said. The case, FIR No 14/2023, has been under scrutiny since the incident occurred in February this year when Sanjay Sharma was shot dead by terrorists while he was heading to a local market.

Reports said the SIA sleuths carried out raids at 9 locations. In the Shopian village of Chakoora, searches were being done at the residence of 3 active LeT terrorists, two of them identified as Danish Thoker and Ubaid Padder. Moreover, searches were carried out at the residence of a student identified as Yasir Ahmed at Shirmal village in Shopian. In Shirmal, the house of Farooq Ahmed, ASI is also being raided by the SIA. A raid is also underway In Bijbehara of Anantnag.

Recoveries during the raids

A Source said, "During the searches, some electronic gadgets including mobile phones, electronic storage devices, SIM cards, documents, bank documents etc relevant to the ongoing investigation have been seized and preliminary questioning provided very pertinent leads in the case." The case of bank guard Sanjay Sharma was initially investigated by Pulwama Police and subsequently transferred to the SIA Kashmir.

Since 2021, the SIA has sealed hundreds of properties, including apple orchards, shopping complexes, agriculture land, and residential properties allegedly purchased through terror funds across Kashmir valley. Pertinently, the SIA was constituted by the J&K government in November 2021 on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to handle the most high-profile terror cases in the Union Territory.