SIA Crackdown On Terror Outfits Continues, Raids 11 Jamaat-e-Islami Properties In Anantnag

In a continuous crackdown on terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigative Agency (SIA) raided over 11 properties of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) on November 26 in Anantnag, November 10.

Additionally, the authorities also sealed a property at Jablipora in the south Kashmir district on the recommendation of the SIA and on the orders of the district magistrate. The officials said the property was notified under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case filed by SIA.

Notably, the SIA on November 10, raided over a dozen properties of the banned terrorist group suspected of funding the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, in the valley’s Shopian district.

In the SIA action on November 10, the agency raided the Shopian district for its first phase. Significantly, Shopian has the highest JeI presence in the Union Territory of J&K. Nine properties were identified worth Rs 2.58 crore in the Shopian district.

SIA Raids in Shopian

While some of the properties included empty buildings, other properties belonged to the JeI members. One of the assets was a non-functional school building. The SIA presented before the District Magistrate the evidence, in return, the DM barred the terrorist outfit from access to the properties under Section 8 of the UAPA.

“We have preliminarily identified hundreds of properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of Rupees,” SIA said.

“To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements & terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, following properties belonging/held by banned JeI J&K in District Shopian of South Kashmir have been notified by District Magistrate Shopian vide Notification No. DCS/ARA/2022 /467-73 dated 07/11/22 followed by administrative order No DCS/ARA/474-80 dated 09/11/22 in the exercise of the power conferred by section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 & Notification No. 14017/7/2019 dated 28- February- 2019 of union Ministry of Home Affairs,” read the notification issued by the DM.

IMAGE: ANI