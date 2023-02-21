SIA Raids 5 Places In J&K, Amid NIA's Multi-state Swoopdown Against Gangster-terror Nexus

Amid the comprehensive action undertaken by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 21 across India targeting the gangster-terror nexus, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) jointly with security forces raided five locations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The SIA with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids at five locations. The searches are being carried out in the districts of Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam & Sopore in the ‘Narco Terrorism’ case, ANI reported.

NIA conducts searches and raids at 70 + places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.



This is regarding a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate. pic.twitter.com/5XqES1ju04 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

NIA's pan India action

On February 21, in order to break the nexus of the terror organisations and the gangster syndicates, the NIA carried out searches at various locations across the country.

The investigation agency carried out raids at more than 70 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as part of its investigations into gangster terror funding cases. According to sources, the agency is majorly focusing on Punjab. Notably, this is regarding a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate.

