SIA Raids In J&K: Former DGP SP Vaid Lauds Searches On Barkati; 'Must Demolish Ecosystem'

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in the Union Territory to investigate the tributaries and distributaries of slush funds flowing through the known secessionist Maulavi Sarjan Barkati of South Kashmir. The investigating agency has also registered a case against Barkati in connection with a terror funding case.

Speaking to Republic over SIA raids in the Union Territory, former J&K DGP SP Vaid said that during the post-Burhan Wani agitation, South Kashmir was engulfed in stone pelting and anti-national strikes, and anti-national activities. "If you recall the time, people like Barkati and many more like him were actually very involved in instigating young boys. Their roles in anti-national activities are well known," he said.

"I am not surprised at SIA has raided and recovered money and how he is procuring lands for Madrassas to radicalise the youths. Because Barkati was figured at that time as one of the prominent people instigating youths for stone pelting and radicalising," the former J&K DGP said. He also lauded the SIA searches and said that there is a need to demolish the ecosystem "which is the enemy of Kashmir".

'Must demolish this ecosystem': Ex-DGP SP Vaid

The former police officer expressed his pleasure over SIA raids against people like Barkati, saying, "It’s good that the SIA is taking action against him." Adding further, he said, "I think, the ecosystem which is the enemy of Kashmir valley and ruining the lives of young boys and their families, we must demolish it. That’s why Jammu and Kashmir's police are raiding such people," the ex-DGP added.

Notably, the SIA has registered a case related to crowdfunding against Sarjan Barkati and others in which he has raised huge funds amounting to more than Rs 1.5 Crore, with his family making emotional appeals to the general public to support them for day-to-day needs. According to sources, under this garb, he not only generated huge funds but also laundered money from unknown sources suspected to have originated from terror outfits for further use in sustaining the secessionist-terrorist campaign.

With the seizures of electronic gadgets, incriminating material and other corroborative evidence during its searches, sources said that SIA is hopeful that the investigations would enable it to extract some vital evidence as to who all have contributed to the Sarjan Barkati fund, what was the source of such money, how much of it was from legitimate income and how much from unaccountable sources, whether such sources had anything to do with terror and Hurriyat finances.