SIA Raids Multiple Jamaat-e-Islami Locations In Kashmir Valley; Several Properties Seized

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) as a part of its continuous crackdown on terror in the Kashmir valley conducted raids at several locations of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Central & South Kashmir. It also sealed several of its properties on December 24.

The action was carried out in four districts - Barazulla, Budgam, Magam, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kulgam. Nearly one and a half dozen properties are likely to be attached.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers.

NIA raids on JeI properties

The raids on properties were carried out on the orders of the district magistrate including the property of the deceased Hurriyat leader Syed Ahmed Shah Geelani. It’s a significant step by the NIA as the funds generated from the properties were used by the JeI even after it was banned by the Home Ministry in 2019. This was a long-term investment made by the proscribed organisation to generate funds.

Significantly along with decimating the terrorists, the authorities are now targeting the entire terror ecosystem of the terrorists, which includes the financial network, Logistical support, OWGs, etc. This crackdown has throttled the terror net in J&K thereby the terror groups are finding it hard to operate in the state. Thus, they are now moving base to Punjab so as to generate funds via narco terror.

On December 17, SIA conducted raids and on the orders of the district magistrate of Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara, seized properties of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, worth ‘hundred crores’.

"These premises/structures have been barred and entry and usage have been prohibited," reads the notification. Besides 'Red entry' to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records, SIA said in a statement. "During the seizure proceedings, it was found that about two dozen business establishments in the towns of Kupwara and Kangan are currently running from out these JeI properties on a rent basis," SIA said, adding, "After due diligence, it was decided that these would be allowed to continue so that private persons who may not have any connections with JeI and are only tenants paying rent to JeI are not penalised and their livelihood not impaired."

