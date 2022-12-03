SIA Raids Multiple Locations In J&K Including Residence Of Hurriyat Activist In Srinagar

On Saturday, December 3, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror financing case.

According to sources, the SIA sleuths along with the Indian paramilitary and police personnel launched raids at the residences of Hurriyat activists in Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts of the Union Territory.

#BREAKING | SIA raids 12 locations in J&K including Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam, Kupwara and other districts of the valley.

Residences of Hurriyat activists raided

Notably, searches are being carried out at the residences of Mohammad Ashraf (Hurriyat Activist) at Barzulla in Srinagar and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Ahad Wani, a resident of Nadirgund PeerBagh.

The residential house of Mohammad Sayeed Bhat son of Abdul Jabbar Bhat, a resident of Dard Harie Kralpora Kupwara is also being searched by the investigation agency.

The residential house of Muzaffer Hussain Bhat son of Mohammad Assadullah Bhat, a resident of Arampora Pattan, in Baramulla district is also being searched by the sleuths of SIA.

It is worth mentioning that the raids are being conducted in connection with FIR number 20/ 2022 already registered at the State Investigation Agency.