SIA Raids Multiple Locations In Parts Of Srinagar In Connection With Terror Funding

Multi-location raids are underway by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) five locations on Friday, February 3 in connection with a terror-funding case. The SIA is conducting the raids jointly with J&K Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Parimpora, Jawahar Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Bulbul Bagh, and Qamarwari areas of Srinagar.



According to some officials, the raids are part of an investigation into a terror funding case, which has been investigated for over a year in the valley now. Further, complete details will be shared by the agency after the completion of the raids.

Laptops and other documents have been collected

As per reports, the searches are being carried out at the residences of Fareeda Begum at Bulbul-Bagh Barzulla, Zubair Ahmad and Zuhaib Ahmad at Jawaharnagar, Waseem Ahmad Magray and his brother Anwar Bashir in Natipora along with others.



Sources said that the locations of some of the Hurriyat supporters are also being raided by the agency, who are indulged in supporting terrorist activities in the valley. NIA was also seen in action in the Union Territory and had arrested many Hurriyat leaders, involved in terror activities.

The raiding team has collected some laptops and other documents, based on which the investigation will be carried out.

Earlier, the raids were also carried out in South Kashmir including Anantnag, Awantipura, Kupwara, Baramulla, and some other locations too. Srinagar has witnessed many raids in the last one and a half years.



It has been witnessed in J&K, that funds were pumped in through Hawala to support extremists, youths were recruited in terror groups and transportation weapons to conduct terror activity and the security agencies are looking for a complete crackdown on it.