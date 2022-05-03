SIA Thwarts Pak Plot To Install terrorists In Guise Of Journalists In India; 3 Booked

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) in Jammu and Kashmir on May 2, filed a charge sheet against three Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorists, including two operating from Pakistan, in relation to coordinating terrorist and secessionist activities, according to SIA officials. The investigation which began on November 7, 2021, and was conducted over the last six months assumed significance under GoI's strategy to identify J&K residents involved in spewing terrorism in the UT.

"The investigation started on 7 November 2021 and conducted over the last about six months assumes importance in the context of the government’s strategy to identify J&K residents who are hiding in Pakistan and coordinating terrorist and secessionist activities behind the scene from across the border," news agency PTI quoted SIA officials as saying.

J&K SIA unearths Pakistan-based terrorists' plot to install 'journalists' in India

The SIA has registered the charge sheet against the three accused before TADA/POTA/NIA Special Court in Jammu and the officials informed that the accused are namely - Asif Shabir Naik, a resident of Kashtigarh in Doda; Khalid Shabir, who is currently operating from Pakistan and Safdar Hussain of village Marmat of Doda who is also based in Pakistan.

As per the investigation agency, Naik was intercepted at the Srinagar airport during his failed attempt to flee Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan and the operation was carried out on the grounds of intelligence inputs that he had been visiting Pakistan in the guise of a student availing of education there. He was actually visiting terrorist and separatist training facilities, as per the intelligence input.

The SIA official further stated that while Naik has been apprehended and is currently in judicial custody, the other two accused - Shabir and Safdar- are underground in Pakistan and have been designated, absconders.

Pakistani agencies misusing travel between both nations

While SIA officials have ordered a search for the other two accused, they admitted that the investigation revealed a story of a father who escaped Pakistan illegally and climbed the ladder of seniority in Hizbul Mujahideen led by Syed Sallauddin. Over the years, he became the media advisory and began looking after the propaganda cell of the terror outfit, SIA personnel revealed.

Registered at Police Station JIC Jammu, the investigation revealed how Pakistani agencies have been brazenly and egregiously misusing not only the travel between the two countries on the basis of valid travel documents but also the Indian students going to Pakistan for higher studies, the charge sheet stated.

Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorists intended to join Indian system as journalists: SIA

"The forensics of his phone devices of Asif showed that he had video graphed army installations along the Baramulla Srinagar road. He had also photographed the access road to the airport and security features adjacent to it. While the visa on Asif’s passport showed that he was a visitor, immigration records indicated he was a student. Interrogation of Asif in the context of digital evidence revealed that Pakistan had arranged his admission to International Islamic University in Islamabad in a mass communication programme as cover and simultaneously facilitated his internship in the media cell of HM run by his father," the SIA further revealed.

J&K SIA requests Pakistan authorities to assist in locating 2 accused

It was brought to the fore that Asif lied about his visits to Pakistan while he absolutely concealed the fact that his father was a senior figure in Hizbul Mujahideen. Moreover, the objective of his admission to a mass media course in Pakistan is also being suspected by the Indian authorities as his documents showed that Asif had plans to return to India as a journalist and clandestinely get embedded in the Indian system and receive instructions from Pakistan, the SIA stated.

The SIA officials further added that as Asif Naik's stay in Pakistan was for almost three years, the major part of the investigation pertains to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Notably, the SIA has said that it will use the tool of 'letter rogatory' to Pakistani authorities placing a request to gain access or information about three Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorists, two of whom are in hiding in Pakistan, officials said.