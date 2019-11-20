Siachen Avalanche: Hundreds Gather To Pay Homage To Martyred Naik Maninder

Hundreds gathered at the residence of martyred Indian Army soldier Naik Maninder Singh in his native town of Punjab's Fatehgarh Churiyan. Friends and family of the braveheart paid their tributes. Indian Army personnel gave him all the honours before his remains proceeded to the cremation ground. On Monday, Maninder Singh was killed along with three fellow jawans and two civilians in an avalanche in Ladakh's Siachen glacier. A total of eight personnel came under the avalanche and only two survived.

Maninder joined the Indian Army in the year 2008 at the age of 18. A native of Fatehgarh Churiyan in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Maninder carried the legacy of service to the motherland from his father Sukhdev Singh who set the tradition of giving prime sacrifice for the nation. His father also attained martyrdom in the line of duty. Maninder is survived by his wife, Akwinder Kaur and 5-year-old son, Ekam Jot Singh, who's innocence eclipses the understanding of his father's death.

Avalanche in Siachen

The avalanche had hit Army positions in the Siachen glacier after which eight army personnel were stuck under the snow. The altitudes in the northern glacier are at a height of 18,000 feet. The soldiers hit by the avalanche were part of a patrolling party consisting of eight persons and were in the northern glacier when the incident took place.

“Avalanche Rescue Teams from the nearby posts were rushed to the location,” a defence spokesman said. He said that all the eight personnel were pulled out of the avalanche debris. “Seven individuals who were critically injured were accompanied by medical teams, providing critical care and were evacuated by helicopters to nearest Military Hospital, where all life-saving resuscitative measures were instituted," he added. However, despite best efforts, six casualties took place, which include four soldiers and two civilian porters who succumbed to extreme hypothermia.

World's highest battlefield

Siachen Glacier is the world's highest battlefield. India had deployed troops in its territory since 1984 after Pakistan tried to usurp the glacier by sending its troops and trying to seize the strategically located glacier. Both India and Pakistan maintain a permanent military presence in the region. Since the new UnionTerritory of Ladakh was established, Siachen has been part of the UT and has recently allowed tourists to visit the place.

