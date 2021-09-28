The world's highest and coldest battlefield in Ladakh, the base camp of Siachen Glacier has been opened for domestic tourists on Monday. A day before World Tourism Day, an announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of Ladakh Tourism, sharing images from the flagging of tourists to the base camp.

The opening of the base camp will provide a better opportunity for the people for exploring the beautiful terrain and further give them insight into the difficult task done by the army jawans and engineers in the extreme weather of Siachen.

Earlier the announcement was made by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Inauguration of the opening of the Siachen base camp

The Siachen base camp was opened by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal along with Chief Executive Councillor at Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh (LAHDC LEH), Tashi Gyalson in the presence of many others.

He flagged off the first batch of tourists to be visiting the Siachen base camp led by Ladakh MP Namgyal.

Earlier in the same day, Ladakh Secretary of Tourism, Mehboob Ali Khan flagged a cleanliness drive from the tourist reception centre as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' which commemorates 75 years of India's Independence. Furthermore, a cleanliness drive was also organised by the tourism department along with other stakeholders of the tourism industry.

As a part of the drive, sanitisers, masks, and garbage bags were distributed among people. The drive was observed at several popular tourist destinations including the Sindhu Ghat, Rock Climbing area of Shey Manla, and many more.

World Tourism Day

The World Tourism Day which is celebrated on September 27 every year aims to foster awareness among the international community regarding the importance of tourism, social-cultural and political-economic value attached to it. As a part of it, the Ladakh administration has opened the Siachen base camp for promoting sustainable tourism in Ladakh. Also, several school students, volunteers, and local people were seen celebrating the day at several tourist destinations.

#WorldTourismDay2021 was celebrated at the famous and popular tourist spot Hundurman brok of Kargil. Tourism Deptt, AKTTA, school students, tourist volunteers and local people participated in the celebrations. Main objective of the programe was to promote sustainable tourism. pic.twitter.com/bWkJnHGUiJ — Ladakh Tourism (@utladakhtourism) September 27, 2021

Siachen glacier is situated very close to the LOC Pakistan and plays a major strategic point for the Indian Army. The terrain has witnessed major battles between both countries and the base camp now provides a great experience for people who want to experience higher altitudes and challenges. Being one of the most challenging treks in India, the view from the glacier is no doubt breathtaking.

(With PTI inputs, Image: PTI/Twitter/@LAHDC_LEH)