Siachen Hero Whose Remains Were Found After 38 Yrs, Laid To Rest With Military Honours

The Indian Army on Monday, August 15, paid homage to Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar, the soldier whose mortal remains were found 38 years after his disappearance in the Siachen glacier. Chandra Shekhar was a part of Operation Meghdoot, which was carried out in 1984 to seize control of the glacier in Kashmir.

The Army paid tributes to the fallen soldier in a wreath-laying ceremony held at the Siachen Brigade Headquarters in Partapur. He was laid to rest with full military honours on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

Siachen hero Chandra Shekhar's remains found after 38 years

Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar was a part of the unit that was tasked with capturing Point 5965 in Siachen, which was targeted by Pakistan. The 19 Kumaon regiment that Lance Naik Shekhar was a part of was dispatched as a part of the first actions under Operation Meghdoot on May 29, 1984.

The party, while halting for the night, was caught in an avalanche in which 18 Army soldiers including one officer, Second Lieutenant PS Pundir, were martyred. While the mortal remains of 14 were found, 5 remained missing.

On August 13, 2022, 38 years since the incident, the skeletal remains of one of the soldiers were found in Siachen at over 16,000 feet. A disc with the army number was also found that helped in identifying Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar.

In the months of summer, as snow melts, patrols are tasked with locating missing soldiers. It was during this search that the mortal remains of Chandra Shekhar were found inside an old bunker at Siachen glacier.

#WATCH | A patrol of Indian Army recovered the mortal remains of LNk (Late) Chander Shekhar who was missing since 29 May 1984 while deployed at Glacier due to an Avalanche: Northern Command, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/capTnG1APY — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

The solder's family was in utter shock after receiving information from the Army. Unable to hold back tears, his wife Shanti Devi said, "I couldn't believe when I was told 38 years ago through a telegram that my husband had gone missing. We always thought he would be alive. But we are finally receiving his mortal remains and will be able to bid him goodbye with full honours."

The remains were brought to Chandra Shekhar's native residence in Haldwani today for his family and relatives to pay last respects. Lance Naik Chandra Shekhar's wife said she feels proud that her husband sacrificed his life for the country.