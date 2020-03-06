Sibal Counters NSA, Says 'democracy Fails When BJP Allows To Spread Communal Virus'

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday lambasted the Central government over the recent Delhi violence, and retaliated to NSA Ajit Doval's statement on Delhi Police, by asserting that 'democracy also fails when BJP allows leaders to spread "communal virus." Further noted that there was no FIR filed against them yet.

"Doval: Democracy fails if police fail to enforce the law. True Democracy also fails when: 1) BJP allows leaders to spread communal virus 2) No FIR filed against them till date," tweeted Kapil Sibal. He also accused Union Minister Amit Shah of "missing in action" during and aftermath the Delhi violence.

"Home Minister missing in action, Commissioner of Police silent and Court adjourns matter for four weeks," he wrote further.

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have continued to witness ruckus on Thursday as lawmakers from Opposition parties raised slogans against the government over last week's violence in Delhi and demanded an immediate discussion over the issue, However, the government has said that discussion over the matter will be held after Holi.

NSA defends Police action

Amid reports of alleged police action against victims of Delhi riots, NSA Ajit Doval on Thursday said that the act of a one policeman doing wrong does not depict all police officers, at the third 'Young superintendents of police conference' in Gurugram. He added that people take the one bad example is amplified giving the perception all police are bad. Promoting the spreading of the good work done by the police during the riots, he said that by sharing these instances, it makes them more approachable.

"People may take up the example of one policeman doing something and people create a perception of all policemen being like that. Even if one policeman does something good and credible, and if it is spread through social media then people will see you as more approachable. It is felt that the person who enforces the law is the ruler but in a democracy that is not the case, doing so will cause resistance amongst people," he said in his address.

Violence broke out in several parts of North East Delhi on Sunday evening, as pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups clashed, resorting to stone-pelting. The situation quickly deteriorated, even as Delhi Police was present on the location, with arson and gun-fire being caught on camera. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the border of Delhi was sealed and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took over the situation in the national capital, meeting with people on Wednesday and re-assuring them that the situation was under control. Two days after the protests erupted, on Wednesday, PM Modi broke his silence on Delhi violence and appealed to maintain peace and brotherhood. Revealing that he had conducted an extensive review of the on-ground situation, the PM stressed that the police and other agencies were working towards ensuring peace.

(With PTI inputs)