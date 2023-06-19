Sick Mentality: BJP Slams Congress' Criticism Of Gandhi Peace Prize To Gita Press

The announcement of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 being conferred upon Gita Press, Gorakhpur has sparked a political controversy, with Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh referring to the award as a "travesty." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised Ramesh's remarks, labelling them as a reflection of the Congress party's "sick mentality."

Ravi Kisan, a BJP leader and Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, condemned the Congress party for opposing the prize to Gita Press. In conversation with Republic, the saffron party leader said that Congress lacks an understanding of Sanatan (eternal) and Hindu Dharma. He accused the Grand Old Party of possessing a "Pakistani and British" mindset and emphasised that Gita Press represents the essence of Sanatan culture.

"Congress has no understanding of Sanatan and Hindu Dharma. They have a 'Pakistani and British' mindset. Gita Press depicts the Sanatan culture, from Ramayan to Gita to Kalyan, the books represent our future. This is a Trust that gives a salary to as many as 80 Lakh people and does not profit from it," he said.

Reacting to Jairam Ramesh's remark, Ravi Kisan said, "Remarks by Jairam depict the sick mentality of Congress. Their mindset is against Sanatan Dharm. They don't know about Gita Press but only about Pakistan culture. They should know what Gita Press is. Their politics is now finished. It is 'Congress Mukt Bharat'. They are losing everything. Congress thinks opposing everything is the only politics. They understand the politics of opposing. They play a low level of politics."

Gita Press thanks PM Modi

The Gita Press Trust expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Culture for conferring the Gandhi Peace Prize. The Trust, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, called it a proud moment and thanked PM Modi for recognising their contributions.

"This is a proud moment for Gita Press. We thank PM Modi for giving us this award. This is the nobility of PM Modi," Gita Press spokesperson Lamani Tiwari said. He also thanked the government for acknowledging their work, emphasising that it motivates them to continue their efforts in the future. "We are silently contributing to society. We thank govt for noticing us. This motivates us to work more in future," he said.

When asked about Jairam Ramesh's remark, Tiwari declined to comment, stating that the committee responsible for awarding the prize would be better suited to address such concerns. He highlighted that Gita Press has never engaged in politics and has consistently worked towards the betterment of society.

"The committee who decided the prize will answer. We don’t want to resort to politics. Our press has never indulged in politics. We always work towards betterment of the society. This isn’t the ideology of Gita Press," he said.

Notably, the Gandhi Peace Prize, established in 1995 during the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi's 125th Birth Anniversary, seeks to recognise individuals and entities that exemplify the values and principles championed by the revered leader. This prestigious award is inclusive and welcomes nominees regardless of their nationality, race, language, caste, creed, or gender. It includes a significant monetary prize of Rs. 1 crore, along with a citation, plaque, and a traditional handicraft or handloom item.

Hindu Mahasabha criticises Congress

The Hindu Mahasabha on Monday came down heavily on the Congress party for speaking against Gandhi Peace Prize being conferred to the Geeta Press. Dubbing the Congress 'anti-Hindu', President of Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said, "Congress does not believe in Hindu Dharma. They have always belittled our culture and beliefs. They don't even believe that Lord Ram exists.”

“I congratulate the government for conferring this award to Geeta Press. It is a step in the right direction. The Hindu community will not forgive the Congress party for belittling Hindu sentiments, they will be taught a lesson,” Swami Chakrapani Maharaj added.

Lambasting Jairam Ramesh, BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam echoed Hindu Mahasabha. He called Congress 'the new version of Muslim league'.

(Madhurima Mishra has contributed to this article)