Last Updated:

Odisha: Sick Padma Sri Awardee Forced To Dance Inside Hospital Before Discharge

Padma Sri awardee Kamala Pujari was forced to dance inside a hospital before she was discharged. Paraja tribal community of Odisha has now demanded action.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Padma Sri

Image: CuttackDM/Twitter


Members of the Paraja tribal community of Odisha on Thursday demanded action against a woman social worker who allegedly forced their icon, Padma Sri awardee Kamala Pujari, to dance inside a hospital before she was discharged.

A video, in which the 70-something woman was seen dancing in the ICU of the government hospital, has gone viral on social media during the day. The social worker was also seen dancing with her with music being played in the background.

I never wanted to dance but was forced. I denied it repeatedly, but she (the social worker) did not listen. I had to dance. I was sick and got tired, Pujari told some television channels in Koraput district from where she hails.

READ | Maha: Tribal women manufacture sanitary pads in Palghar village to break cycle of migration

Harish Muduli, president of the tribal community's association Paraja Samaja, in Koraput said that its members will hit the street if the government fails to take action against the social worker, identified as Mamata Behera.

Pujari, who was conferred with Padma Sri in 2019 for promoting organic farming and preserving over 100 varieties of indigenous seeds of different crops including paddy, was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with some kidney ailments.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had wished her a speedy recovery.   

READ | Dhami takes Tiranga campaign to tribal villages on Sino-India border

The incident occurred prior to her discharge from the hospital on Monday.

The hospital authorities said Pujari was admitted to a special cabin and not in the ICU.

The woman who allegedly made Pujari dance used to visit her at the special cabin. The nurses were not there when they danced, said Dr Abinash Rout, the registrar, administration, of the hospital.

READ | Maha: Team of medical investigators to conduct study on tribal health in 18 villages of east Vidarbha

Pujari's attendant Rajeeb Hial said the Padma Sri awardee does not know Behera who had also clicked several selfies with Pujari.

Behera, however, clarified that she had no bad intention, but wanted to shun Pujari's laziness.

Pujari belongs to the Paraja community, a major Scheduled Tribe of Odisha. They comprise around 4 per cent of the state's tribal population.

READ | India at 75: PM Modi hails tribal community; 'freedom inspired them to die for matrubhumi'

They inhabit the hills and valleys of southern Odisha districts of Koraput, Nabrangpur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Rayagada, an official said. 

READ | MP's tribal-dominated Mandla has become fully functionally literate district: Minister
First Published:
COMMENT