Siddaramaiah Assures Of Reinstating Slain Praveen Nettaru's Wife In Her Job

Amid condemnation, the newly elected Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government on Saturday reappointed Nuthana Kumari, wife of slain Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru. Nuthana Kumari was terminated from her temporary employment as part of “natural process” in the wake of change in government.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, took to Twitter to announce the reappointment, saying, "After a new government comes in, it is a 'natural process' to dismiss the temporary employees who were appointed by the previous government from the government service. Not only Praveen Nettaru's wife, but more than 150 contract workers have already been dismissed from service. There is no government interference in this. Considering this as a special case, Kumari will be re-appointed on the basis of humanity."

BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru was murdered in July of last year, following which Kumari was recruited on a contract basis on 'humanitarian grounds' at the request of BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. On September 22, 2022, the then BJP-led Karnataka government issued an order appointing her as senior assistant (Group C) at the office of the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. She was later, on request, assigned to the Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner's office.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the murder case of Praveen Nettaru. According to the preliminary investigation, Nettaru's murder was committed in retaliation.