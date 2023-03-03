'Siddaramaiah Became An ATM For A Family Residing In Delhi': Amit Shah Roars In Karnataka

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power in the northeastern territory along with its allies, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on March 3, castigated the Congress party in Karnataka, which will see assembly polls by the year-end. While addressing a public meeting in Bidar, the BJP leader highlighted that Congress has been swept in the Northeast, in a way that not even a microscope can help have its visuals.

He said, "You all must have been aware of what has happened in the North East Region. Congress has become lost in a way there that not even a microscope can help have its visuals. Congress got 0 seats in Nagaland, 3 seats in Meghalaya and only 4 seats in Tripura."

He went on to credit Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's win in the northeast and stated, "It was said that the BJP cannot enter the North-East, where the government of NDA and BJP is being formed for the second time. Modi ji's magic speaks from Northeast to Gujarat, from Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka."

Home Minister Amit Shah also took a dig at the opposition for their abusive politics. He mentioned, "The level of the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is falling day by day. They are raising slogans 'Modi teri kabr khudegi', and Aam Aadmi Party people are saying 'Modi you die'. God will not listen to you by saying this, because 130 crore people of the country are praying for Modi ji's long life."

Amit Shah tears into Congress over 'ATM' politics

Amit Shah went on to highlight Congress' regime and said, "Both JDS and Congress are dynastic parties, they can never do welfare of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah did nothing except becoming an ATM for a 'family' residing in Delhi. He promoted nothing but corruption. I urge you all to never give any chance to such people and never subject yourselves to risk."

Shah mentioned that JDS and Congress are both 'Family Parties' and the welfare of the people has never been their priority. On the other hand, the BJP leader also unfurled BJP's development agenda while addressing the public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka.

He said, "Our government has been ensuring great development in Karnataka and has been religiously following Article 371 J. From a Special Package worth Rs. 3,000 crores in the last budget, we have allocated Rs. 5,000 crores for the same in this year's budget."

Towards the end, he also highlighted BJP's mega crackdown on the Popular Front of India, which witnessed several raids in recent times by the investigating agencies. He said, "Modi govt's PFI ban was a good decision. And our double-engine government has been working with the double-speed."