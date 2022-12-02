Siddaramaiah Cuts 75 Kg Cake That Proclaims Him As Next Karnataka CM

“Next CM Siddaramaiah”, read the mammoth 75 kg cake that the former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's supporters made him cut on Wednesday, November 30 in Karnataka’s Mysuru on the occasion of Kanaka Jayanti. During the occasion, Niranjanananda Puri of Kanaka Gurupeeth was also present. This came after Shivanandapuri Swami of Kanakapeeta and several former ministers batted for Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of the state.

Notably, Siddaramaiah took part in a function held to celebrate Kanaka Jayanti and the installation of office-bearers of Kurubara Sangha in Mysuru on Wednesday. Throughout the event, Siddaramaiah was called the ‘next CM’ and was even handed over a sword by his supporters on the 535th Kanaka Jayanti celebrations held at Kalamandira in Mysuru.

Here is the image of the 75 kg cake and the sword given to Siddaramaiah

Source: Republic, Twitter/@siddaramaiah

'Backward communities should unite to fight': Siddaramaiah

Speaking on the occasion of Kanaka Jayanti in Mysuru, the former Chief Minister came down heavily on the BJP and the Sangh Parivar saying that they promoted the caste system and inequality in the society. He further urged all backward communities to unite to fight what he called social injustice.

"As Kanakadasa belonged to a backward community, he was not taught by sage Vyasa. Through his knowledge, Kanakadasa penned Nalacharitre, Mohatarangini and through Keerthanas, he sensitized people about inequality,” Siddaramaiah said.

During the occasion, Siddaramaiah reiterated that due to the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar, he was able to become the Chief Minister. “It is high time we safeguard the Constitution and democratic values of the country,” he said further alleging that the RSS did not contribute anything to the Independence movement. “RSS is trying to divide the society and the country through its propaganda,” he alleged.

On the occasion, Kannada writer Aravinda Malagatti asserted that there is a need to safeguard the Constitution and opined that Siddaramaiah has all chances to be the next CM of the state. Aravinda Malagatti further said that once Siddaramaiah assumes the chair, he should work to give new life to the ‘Saint literature’ (Santa Sahitya) by constituting a committee.