Siddaramaiah Demands National Standard Examination In Kannada, Writes To PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, September 4, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to add Kannada as a choice of language for the National Standard Examination (NSE).

Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) conducts NSE in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Junior Science and Astronomy is the first stage for the international Olympiad. All further stages are conducted by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Mumbai.

In a letter to PM Modi, he said, "I hope this letter finds you in good health. I write to you regarding one of the most prestigious exams of this country. The National Standard Examination conducted by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers overseen by the National Steering Committee constituted by the Department of Atomic Energy with representatives from the Ministry of HRD, DST, ISRO and others," he said.

The letter added, "But it is disheartening to note that the exam that selects a poll of talent to represent the country at International Olympaids has missed to add Kannada to it's choices of languages in for NSE Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Astronomy. Kannada is one of the six classical languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of our Constitution."

He requested PM Modi to look into the pressing need to add Kannada as the medium of examination to bring in more inclusiveness for the student population of the state. "This inclusion will enable more students to take up the exams and allow more opportunities in furthering their scientific pursuits," the letter said.

The online enrolment for senior students of class 12, 11 or 10 (Born between 1.7.2004 and 30.6.2009) and Junior Science (NSEJS) for students of class 10, 9 or 8 (Born in 2009 or 2010) can be done until September 14 on www.iapt.org.in. The exams will take place in November.