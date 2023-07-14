Siddaramaiah Govt To Review Land Allotted To Jan Seva Trust, BJP Calls It 'hate Politics'

The previously passed grant of 35.33 acres of gomala land allotted to RSS-affiliated Jan Seva Trust in Tavarakere Hobli, Kurubarahalli village in Bengaluru South zone has been put on hold by the Siddaramaiah-led-Congress Government on Friday. The move came as a blow to the BJP legislators who stood up in arms against the stay on allotment terming it as vengeance and hate politics.

The Karnataka government has put on hold hundreds of acres of land allotments sanctioned by the previous BJP government to NGOs, private players, and RSS-affiliated organisations for charity, education and healthcare. The government in an order dated May 25, 2023 stated that 'the land sanctioned to Jan Seva trust has been put on hold and will not be handed over until further order'. This order was issued just five days after CM Siddaramaiah assumed office.

Speaking to Republic about the fresh stay on alloted lands, a former minister and BJP legislator ST Somashekar said, "I raised the question on the floor of the house on why was the land, allotted to Jan Seva trust, put on hold? The government remained silent on the reason. Jan Seva is an educational trust and they are not using the lands for any commercial purpose. We will approach CM Siddaramaiah on the same and request him to grant the land."

However, when asked about the same to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, he refused to answer citing that he has replied on the floor of the house. He further informed that a written reply was also given where he has stated that the note of the CM note instructed to put the allotment on hold and it is not only applicable to Jan Seva trust but all the lands which were allocated by the BJP in the months leading up to the election."

'Vengeance and hate politics' by CM Siddaramaiah?

The BJP legislators have alleged vengeance and hate politics by Siddaramaiah government over the recent move of the Congress-led government in Karnataka. Speaking to Republic, BJP Vice president Vijayendra said, "The present Congress govt, the CM and his Council of Ministers are still in their honeymoon period. They are patting themselves on their half-baked guarantee promises. The government has put the land allotted to Jana Seva Vidya Kendra on hold. I'm proud to say that I'm an alumnus of the institution. It is a 30-40 years old institution that has helped thousands of students come forward in life. Unfortunately, this government's thinking is anti-development."

Background

Between 2019 and 2022, when the BJP was in power, 252.36 acres of gomala land in nine districts was granted to various organisations, including the Adichunchunagiri Mutt, Siddaganga Mutt, ISKCON, Rashtrotthana Parishat, Karnataka Lawn Tennis Associaton, Vokkaliga Sangha and others.

Former Revenue Minister slams Congress

"Our government had given more than 30 acres of land for educational purposes to Rashtrotthana Parishat to help village people and the poor. That is what Rashtrotthana Parishat does. Even 30 years ago in the Congress govt, land was given to Rashtrottana Parishad for education. This government is doing vengeance politics only against RSS. I still support the land given to Rashtrottana Parishad. It is not a Congress organization. That's why they are targeting them. I condemn this move by the government," R Ashoka, the former Revenue Minister told Republic.

What does the rules say?

The rules laid out by the revenue department in Karnataka states that 30 acres of land will have to be allotted as gomala for 100 cattle and deputy commissioner can reduce the allotment only with prior approval from the government and concerned department. CAG had mentioned various judgements by high court and had instructed government not to sanction gomala land however in 2008 there were amendment made in the rules which allowed to grant gomala lands.

The Congress meanwhile defended this move. Legislator Rizwan Arshad said, "It's not about land being withheld for school. It's about acres of land being allotted to various organisations, specially to Sangh Pariwar. There are other genuine institutions also waiting for land allotment and they were ignored. If the government feels it is genuine, we will certainly give it to them. The land is not BJP's, it belongs to the people of Karnataka. So there has to be some kind of accountability and we are examining the whole issue."

"Why so much of land across Karantaka is allotted to RSS? This is a question which the common people of Karantaka are asking. Why are they getting hundreds of acres of land? We are trying to understand that," he added.