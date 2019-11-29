Siddaramaiah Holds Roadshow For Congress Candidate Venkatarao Ghorpade

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a roadshow for Congress candidate from Ballari Venkatarao Ghorpade. The by-polls for 15 out of 17 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. Among the 15 constituencies going to by-polls, 12 were held by the Congress and 3 by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs. With winning majority seats crucial for the government's survival, the BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies.