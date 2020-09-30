Siddaramaiah Lambasts Babri Mosque Demolition Verdict, Alleges '2019 SC Verdict Ignored'

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday disapproved of the special CBI court verdict acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case. He lamented that the apex court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case and constitutional principles had been ignored. In its judgment dated November 9, 2019, the Constitution bench of the SC described the destruction of the mosque as an "egregious violation" of the rule of law.

According to the senior Congress leader, the question of who demolished the Babri mosque remained unanswered. Thereafter, he called upon the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre to appeal against the special CBI court judgment in the top court. Earlier in the day, the Congress party released an official statement alleging that the BJP-RSS and its leaders had attempted to destroy India's communal harmony to usurp power at any cost.

The judgement of Special Court to acquit all 32 accused, in Babri Masjid Demolition case, is unfortunate.



Looks like they have not taken 2019 judgement of Supreme Court & Constitutional principles into consideration.



1/3#BabriDemolitionCase — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 30, 2020

Supreme Court in its judgement in 2019 had observed that the act of demolition of Babri Masjid is illegal.



Now CBI Special Court has acquitted all the accused.



The question of who demolished Babri Masjid remains unanswered.



2/3#BabriDemolitionCase — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 30, 2020

Central & Uttar Pradesh State govts should appeal in the Supreme Court to convict those who demolished Babri Masjid.



3/3#BabriDemolitionCase — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 30, 2020

Babri mosque demolition case

On December 6, 1992, the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by 'Kar Sevaks' who claimed that the land on which the religious place was built is the birthplace of Lord Ram. While the trial against unnamed 'Kar Sevaks' was going on in a Lucknow court, a Rae Bareli court was hearing the case in which former Deputy PM LK Advani and other BJP leaders such as Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi, Vinay Katiyar, Kalyan Singh, Sakshi Maharaj etc. were named as the accused. In 2001, the trial court dropped the criminal conspiracy charges against them.

While this order was upheld by the Allahabad HC in 2010, the apex court on April 19, 2017, not only restored the criminal conspiracy charges but also clubbed the aforesaid cases of demolition. Moreover, it ordered the completion of the trial within a period of two years. Though charges were framed against 49 accused, 17 died during the course of the court proceedings. The 32 accused individuals were also alleged to have made assertions "prejudicial to national integration and injuring or defiling a place of worship", indulging in "deliberate and malicious" acts intended to outrage religious feelings, uttering statements leading to public mischief, rioting and unlawful assembly.

On their part, the accused maintained that there is no evidence to prove that they instigated the 'Kar Sevaks' to demolish the mosque. Delivering the 2300-page judgment, special CBI judge SK Yadav ruled that the Babri mosque's demolition was not pre-meditated and that there was no criminal conspiracy. Moreover, he observed that the accused had actually tried to stop the mob. Furthermore, the judge added that the authenticity of audio and video clips produced by CBI could not be proven.

