Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka Govt Hikes Excise Duty; Leaves Tipplers High And Dry

Liquor, including beer, is set to get dearer in Karnataka as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who presented his 14th budget on Friday, July 7, announced a hike in Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). Siddaramaiah, who holds the Finance portfolio, increased the existing rates of the duty on IMFL by 20 per cent on all 18 slabs of liquor. Excise duty on beer has been increased by 10 per cent to 185% from 175%.

Existing and proposed Additional Excise Duty (AED) rates on IMFL

In his budget speech, the Karnataka CM said, "Even after the increase in excise rates, the price of liquor in our state would be lower when compared to the neighbouring states."

However, Warren Alemao, a mixologist, told Republic Media Network a different story. "Liquor is cheapest in Goa as there's no duty on it, after which Maharashtra is cheapest with 150% followed by Tamil Nadu at 160% and Andhra Pradesh at 173%. This clearly shows that Karnataka has the highest tax levied on liquor which makes it a tough place to be doing business in," he said.

Meanwhile, liquor consumers and tipplers slammed the government and said that it is absolutely unfair that they should bear the entire burden of generating revenue for the state.

Venkatesh, an alcohol consumer, said "The government doesn't understand our problem, they want to make our miseries bigger by increasing the tax. We will have to consider shifting to other states from here so that we can lead our livelihood as the majority of us are daily wage labourers."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had announced five guarantees during the assembly elections, is working hard to fund these schemes. In this regard, excise is the second largest revenue generation avenue for the state of Karnataka as it has set a collection target of Rs 36,000 crore per annum.