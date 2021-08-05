Siddaramaiah Mocks New K'taka CM Cabinet, Says Priority On Party Welfare Not Governance

The former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah alleged that there will be an early election probability due to the massive chaos and differences between the MLAs of the Bhartiya Janta Party. He further mocked the chief minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai by saying that even after a bustling discussion with high officials, the result of the CM's cabinet formation is like a roaring lion giving birth to a mouse.

According to Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, the BJP MLAs were vying for cabinet slots in Bengaluru instead of addressing the problems of the public in their individual constituencies during the COVID crisis.

He further claimed that during the formation of the cabinet, the BJP MLAs have entirely disregarded Dalit communities. He added that Dalit communities have been treated unfairly by being given only four cabinet posts despite making up 24 per cent of the state's population.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah alleged that the main aim of the BJP-led Karnataka government is to appease all unhappy sections by providing them places to loot, not to provide effective governance. Karnataka's Chief Minister is simply wasting time trying to appease and persuade his party's MLAs.

He further argued that the present cabinet fails to meet any of the criteria for competence, social fairness, regional balance, or honesty. He even added that Karnataka's moral bankruptcy is shown in the introduction of corrupt MLA Shashikala Jolle.

Previous Accusations of Siddaramaiah on BJP-led Karnataka Government

On Sunday, Siddaramaiah told reporters that only the chief minister cannot handle both the Covid situation and flood-related situations on his own.

Accusing the Karnataka Cabinet handling the covid situation, he said that thousands of people have died due to a lack of hospitals, beds, ventilators, and oxygen. It must not happen again, but instead of focusing on COVID-19, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is rushing to expand his government.

When asked why Bommai should travel to Delhi now and then, the Congress veteran said that the BJP high command must also be aware of the state's concerns.

He warned the administration that the situation should not escalate to the imposition of a lockdown. Siddaramaiah stated that the state government's major goal is to avoid the third wave of COVID-19 from striking the state, which he claims has already struck in their neighbouring states, Maharashtra and Kerala.

On the other hand, the Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has inducted 7 ministers from SC, ST and OBC categories.

(Image Credit: Twitter)