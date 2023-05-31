Siddaramaiah Orders Probe Into Corruption Allegations Pertaining To KKRDB Scam

Following a complaint by Congress leader Priyank Kharge, newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation over allegations of corruption in the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) during the BJP government’s tenure.

Priyank Kharge, who is Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, called for an investigation. He took to Twitter, saying, "@CMofKarnataka orders an investigation into the mismanagement of KKRDB funds. Crores have been diverted to fulfil BJP’s hidden agenda and for their own MLAs. As promised earlier, a thorough investigation will be done and the guilty will be booked."

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar exalted confidence in his party, saying, "There are more scams, not just in Kalyana Karnataka (KKRDB). We have to deliver justice, so we will order an inquiry into all the scams."

What is KKRDB scam?

Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) is responsible for development in Bidar, Bellary, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir districts and 40 assemblies.

Social activist Gurunath Vadde urged a CBI investigation months ago, citing a scam in the KKRDB. In his lawsuit, Vadde claimed that the board engaged in corruption when releasing tenders. Additionally, alleged irregularities There have been accusations of discrimination in the allocation of funding. The activist accused the board of breaking the regulations by calling the board meeting without conducting an audit of the development projects.

"Non-adherence to the report, sanction of unnecessary unscientific works, injustice, corruption, and irregularities are taking place at all levels. It is failing the purpose of setting up the board, said Gurunath Vadde, who demanded a thorough probe into the alleged corruption of the Kalyana Karnataka Rural Development Board from 2013–14 to 2022–23 before the CBI.