Congress' Siddaramaiah 'surprised' At Invite To Attend Pro-China Event; 'No, I Declined'

Amid escalating tensions between US and China over Taiwan, an invitation card of a seminar organised by the India-China Friendship Association, Karnataka, has triggered a fresh row after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's name surfaced as one of the chief guests for the event.

The event is being organised in Bengaluru on the topic "The Interference of US imperialists in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China".

Following this, giving a clarification, Siddaramaiah said he declined the invitation to the India-China Friendship Association scheduled for tomorrow, August 28, citing ideological differences. Moreover, he said that he was surprised to be included on the guest list.

Taking to Twitter, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah wrote, “I had declined the invitation of India-China Friendship Association to participate in their event which will be held tomorrow. It is surprising to see my name despite declining it.”

“I declined to participate as my party's and my position are against the agenda of the programme,” Siddaramaiah added.

I had declined the invitation of India-China Friendship Association to participate in their event which will be held tomorrow. It is surprising to see my name despite declining it.



I declined to participate as my party's & my position are against the agenda of the program. pic.twitter.com/TmsrazwBTD — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 27, 2022

BJP slams Congress; says party 'working for China'

Meanwhile, taking a potshot at the Opposition, national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) CT Ravi said, “If anyone had any doubt that Congress works for China, this will clear their doubt. Why should Congress side with China if America is interfering in its internal affairs? Is this MoU signed by Rahul Gandhi with the Chinese Communist Party the reason behind this support to China?"

If anyone had any doubt that CONgress works for China, this will clear their doubt.



Why should CONgress side with China if America is interfering in its internal affairs?



Is this MoU signed by Rahul Gandhi with Chinese Communist Party the reason behind this support to China? pic.twitter.com/ZeeD2KAnLq — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) August 27, 2022

The invitation mentioned former Deputy CM of Karnataka HC, Mahadevappa, as the guest of honour. On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP L Hanumanthaiah and former minister of Karnataka PGR Sindhia, who is the president of ICFA National, are named as the speakers of the event.

According to the invitation, the seminar would be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa road in Bengaluru. The seminar would be presided over by the former minister of Karnataka and the president of ICFA in Karnataka K Srinivas Gowda. The event would commence on Sunday and also host a Chinese photographic exhibition till 5 pm from Sunday to September 3.