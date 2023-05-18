Siddaramaiah Swearing-in Guest List Reveals Chink In Oppn Unity; Find Out Why

After a series of intense meetings for days Congress finally announced its CM-designate on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 20th. In an apparent snub, Congress has skipped inviting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and BSP supremo Mayawati. Siddaramaiah, the chief minister-designate for Karnataka, and DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister designate, are scheduled to be sworn-in in a ceremony on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Several CM and party leaders to attend the ceremony

Several chief ministers and party leaders have received personal invitations to the event from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, received an invitation from Kharge and is most likely to attend the swearing-in, the PTI reported.

Kharge has also extended invitations to MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Nitish Kumar, and Tejashwi Yadav. Farooq Abdullah, the leader of the National Conference, has also received an invite.

Kharge personally called D Raja, the general secretary of the CPI, who confirmed that he would be there for the swearing-in.

According to JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would attend the swearing-in of the Congress government in Karnataka.

According to PTI, Siddaramaiah, the president of the Congress and soon-to-be chief minister of Karnataka, called Stalin on Thursday and invited him to take part in the swearing-in ceremony on May 20, according to a press statement from Chennai.

AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said, "We are inviting the like-minded party leaders to be the part of swearing in ceremony."

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also received invites from the Karnataka Congress.

Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, are also being invited and will be present.

Mamata to skip the event

A top source of the West Bengal government said on Thursday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Congress veteran Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka CM, is likely to skip the event.

However, he noted, Banerjee will send a representative to the event.

HD Kumaraswamy’s 2018 swearing-in

A star-studded lineup of opposition politicians were present in 2018 for the swearing-in of HD Kumaraswamy, the leader of the Janata Dal (Secular), as chief minister of the Karnataka coalition government. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party of Delhi, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, and other prominent politicians including Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Yadav of the Janata Dal (United), Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Left's Sitaram Yechury and D Raja.